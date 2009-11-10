2009

My Girlfriend Is an Agent

  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2009

Studio

DCG Plus

Disguised as a travel agent, “Su-ji” is a government spy with six years’ experience who can’t reveal her career to her boyfriend “Jae-joon.” After she lies again, her boyfriend breaks up with her and leaves without notice, leaving her struggling alone with her sadness. Three years later, while chasing an industrial spy in disguise as a cleaning lady, she happens to run into Jae-joon. He’s become an international certified accountant, and seeing him throws her feelings into doubt.Lying is part of the job, secrecy is the name of the game in "My Girlfriend is an Agent".

Cast

Kang Ji-hwanJae-joon
Ryu Seung-RyongWon-seok
Jang Young-namTeam Leader Hong
Kang Shin-ilDoctor Noh
Yoo Seung-MokOfficer Jang
Jeong Woo-hyukPolice Station Drunk

View Full Cast >

Images