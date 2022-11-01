My girlfriend is very rich

Not Available

Sanjay (Sivaji) loves an NRI girl Sravya (Kaveri Jha). She invites Sanjay for a holiday along with their family in Bangkok. While travelling to Bangkok his bag is exchanges with that of Tyson (Brahmanandam) who is carrying heads of seven people. The rest of the story is all about how Sanjay comes out clean to prove his innocence in front of Sravya’s parents. Analysis: First half of the film is mediocre. Second half is pathetic. The title Naa Girl Friend Baga Rich is not related to the story. It is a crime thriller narrated with dark humor. The director fails in selecting wrong Hollywood film (8 heads in a duffel bag (1997)) to remake in Telugu and falters in a big way. On a whole, NGFBR is a pathetically made film with unappealing content.