My Grandfather Used to Say He Saw Demons

Rosa is a successful designer who lives in the big city. One day, she realizes that her existence lacks meaning. The sudden death of the grandfather who raised her and the feeling of not having returned that family love, bring her back to the home where she was raised. Thanks to a series of letters and clues she discovers that her grandfather left her an important task that will help her make peace with herself and with others, while she repairs the past mistakes of her grandfather. Rosa enters a world inhabited by fantastic clay creatures and wild animals, and a life in which the flow of the seasons and the community cooperation are what matters most.