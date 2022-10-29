Not Available

My Grandpa the Bankrobber

  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lemming Film

In order to find her father in Surinam Grace is forced to take some desperate measures. Grace is the only black child of an all-white family, desperate to find out everything about her Surinam father. Grandpa can help her, but his memory gets worse every day since the death of his wife. When the family decide to put Grandpa into a retirement home, he and Grace decide to use his savings to travel to Surinam - but the family has blocked access to his bank account. But their dreams can come true if they rob the bank

Cast

Michiel RomeynOpa Gerrit
Loes HaverkortBirgit
Waldemar TorenstraTeun
Micha HulshofWillem
Kees BootKneel
Terence SchreursChoreograaf in nachtclub

