Not Available

Danish author Soya's acidly funny turn-of-the-century memoir novel turned into a robust black comedy. After his mother's death, tiny tot Søren goes to live with his wilful, rich and stingy Granny, who wants to improve his manners. She also wants to make him sole heir to her fortune, which everybody else covets. Mutual respect, even love, develops between the two. And death by poison enlivens things.