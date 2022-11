Not Available

Avant-garde film by Robert Beavers. At first glance, this expression appears like a poetic riddle, but its practical relevance becomes quite obvious for those who see and hear the films. Beavers has worked extensively on re-editing his films to create the larger film cycle "My Hand Outstretched to the Winged Distance and Sightless Measure," a project started in 1968 and finished in 2002.