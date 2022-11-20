My Haunted House

Not Available

Stoya has a secret that makes her home a revolving door of roommates. Tanya Tate catches a glimpse of something supernatural after a hardcore romp with Evan Stone. From under her bed a ghastly ghost gets a grip on her! Bailey Blue doesn't fare much better following her intimate encounter with Marcus London. Stoya's passionate sexing by Johnny Sins riles up some spirits that send him and Marcus running out the door. When Stoya's new guy of interest, James Deen, makes a move on her will he be ready for the naughty spirits that dwell within Stoya's Haunted House?