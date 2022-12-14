Not Available

Without hitting a false note, the film is an intimate and honest account of loneliness. Her professional situation forces Rozalia, an actress, to move from Warsaw to Wałbrzych. The change means she will be employed full time at a local theatre and her son, Kazik, will go to a new school. Also, a new man appears in her life. Unexpected events in Rozalia’s life start to intertwine with her part on stage. It is the latest work of award-winning short film director Damian Kocur (“1410”, “Nothing New Under the Sun”, “The Return”, “What I Want”).