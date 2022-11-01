Not Available

My Heart Is An Idiot is a documentary about love that spans two years and over a hundred cities. The film captures Davy Rothbart's manic road-tripping lifestyle as he tours North America in a van promoting his magazine FOUND, an annual collection of discarded and recovered notes, letters, photographs, and ephemera. Along the way, Davy seeks advice on his tortured love life from a motley crew of characters (including Zooey Deschanel, Ira Glass, Newt Gingrich, and Davy's mom), and attempts to follow that advice, with alternately comical and tragic results. Like Sherman's March doused in Maker's Mark, My Heart Is An Idiot is a cautionary kiss on the lips of Generation Irony. When everyone has a strategy, love is unbelievable.