My Heart Is That Eternal Rose

The triangular relationship between Lap (Joey Wang). Rick (Kenny Bee) and Cheung (Tony Leung) is the backbone of this film. Lap's father was once a triad; he retired and opened a bar near seashore. Rick worked there and was a couple with Lap. Force by an old partner, Lap's father assisted in trafficking of his father, Lap became the mistress of Godfather Shen. Cheung was her driver and loved her deeply. Six years later, Rick became a professional assassinator and returned to Hong Kong for a job. he met Lap, and Lap decided to leave Godfather Shen. Of course Godfather Shen wouldn't let his woman get away from him. Cheung helped them to exile. Lap, Rick and Cheung united to confront Godfather shen and his follwers. A bloody gun battle begin. Could every one survive at the end?