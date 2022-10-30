My House Husband - Ikaw Na!

Not Available

Nothing prepared ROD (Ryan Agoncillo ) and MIA ALVAREZ (Judy Ann Santos) for the major changes that took place in their lives. ROD worked as a manager of a bank while MIA opted to remain a housewife taking care of their two children — MIGO and KAYE — with an occasional sideline of selling insurance. MIA gave up her promising career in sales because ROD wanted to be the padre de familia. For ROD, it was the role of the man to provide for his wife and children … in the same manner that there was a clear cut delineation as to what are the duties of a husband from that of the wife.