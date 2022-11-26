My Humble Congratulations

Not Available

Gagan never lets her father realize that he doesn't have a son, and in return her father put all his trust in her. When Pargat, a local boy, is smitten by Gagan she makes it very clear that any union must be approved by her father, hence begins Pargat's attempts to impress her father. Due to much of his bad luck, every attempt by him, and with the help of his friends, Sukhi and Honey, all go haywire and it seems he has no chance of impressing Gagan's father. Eventually with Gagan's intervention her father agrees to meet Pargat and wedding talks ensue. After a night of binge drinking on laced local brew, or due to "bad omens', Pargat LOSES his sight! Thus begins Pargat's struggle to get through the wedding without anyone especially Gagan knowing about his temporary handicap. They say love is blind but can weddings be blind too?