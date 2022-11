Not Available

What starts as an impulsive sexual challenge from Charles (Charles Dera) to his wife, (Jaye Summers), quickly turns into a CFNM tugjob, blowjob threesome with the two and best friend, Donnie (Donnie Rock). Next up is a foursome with Donnie's shy wife, (Vienna Black) who loves it so much, she and Jaye try to out-slut the other during a second fornicating foursome afternoon.