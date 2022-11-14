My Idiot Brother

Not Available

Everybody has one—the sibling who is always just a little bit behind the curve when it comes to getting his life together. For sisters Liz, Miranda and Natalie, that person is their perennially upbeat brother, Ned. When Ned's girlfriend dumps him and boots him off the farm, his sisters each take a turn at housing him, but Ned's unfailing honesty creates more than a few messes in their comfortable routines. But as each of their lives begins to unravel, Ned's family comes to realise that Ned isn't such an idiot after all.