My Imported Wife

Huang Nai-hui has cerebral palsy. He seems to be disadvantaged, but his ambition is much stronger than the general public. To have a family of his own, three years ago, despite people’s look, he married Navy, a Cambodian 20 years younger, and had this cute girl Jing-ci. His dream fulfilled. For money problem, the couple was having more and more fights. Navy wanted to help her poor family back in Cambodia, but Huang wanted to protect his own family. With enmity towards his mother-in-law, the trip back to Cambodia made the couple astray. Later the mother-in-law’ two-month stay in Taiwan worsened the relationship. Huang and Navy are facing a fierce battle between cross-national marriages. With the huge gap of sex, age, culture, and status, is peace possible…