My Kingdom For...

When Robert and Rosemarie Stack (Robert starred in Boetticher's "The Bullfighter and the Lady") visit Mary and Budd Boetticher to attend the Boettichers' showing of their exquisite Portuguese Lusitano and Spanish Andalusian horses, Budd Boetticher takes the opportunity to narrate the proud history of these outstanding horses and their centrality to the development of the "rejoneador" (a bullfighter on horseback) and the kind of demanding training necessary to bring both horses and riders to performance perfection.