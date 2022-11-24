Not Available

Sound/intoxication (Rauschen) is what the music video is about, say the artists, and the ecstatic (Rauschhaft). The German play on words actually makes sense in MY KINGDOM FOR A LULLABY #2; it suits a piece, in which electronically generated sounds and images are modulated and combined in a thoroughly sensorial or even ecstatic manner. The term «white noise» refers to both visual and acoustic elements. It is a prevailing theme in this video, an abstract piece, which requires that the viewer look and listen with utmost attention. On a white screen appear horizontal and vertical lines in delicate gray. First they alternate, then overlap, fade, then become more intense. The soundtrack plays a primary role, is equally as powerful (and elusive) as the images: a composition of crackling, noises (Rauschen), and whirring begins to emerge; music comprised of subtle electronic tones and high frequency distortion.