My Kitchen Lover

Not Available

Eating crayfish is more about eating crayfish, do you know? Divided into old school and new school. The representative of the old school is an old self-proclaimed lobster physiotherapist. He created lobster to soothe the mind, and the secret recipe of love treats all kinds of unhappiness. The representative of the new school is the post-90s light rain, which is famous for the red lobster. Great stall style. The old school and the new school coexist in harmony and jointly run a restaurant called Geek Lobster.