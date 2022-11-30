My Koi Boyfriend

Not Available

The story of the film is divided into two lines to narrate. One line is about the power struggle of the Yulei Group and the struggle for mysterious formulas. It shows people's cruel pursuit of power and interests in real life, and Xu Zhihong's greed. And the desire for power created his business empire, but the endless expansion and unscrupulous acquisition also led him to destruction. After the betrayal of the people, he will be left with permanent pain and legal sanctions. It is said that evil is rewarded. The other line is the tortuous and bizarre emotional marriage of the heroes and heroines. Yang Chen's passion for life; persistence in love; warmth to the neighbors and courage to evil forces made him finally lost and regained. The female No.1 Lin Ruoxi has a heavy responsibility, forging ahead, dealing with the forces as a weak woman, and finally living up to the name of the family, and finally getting married with Yang Chen's lover.