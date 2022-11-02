My Kuya's Wedding

Not Available

Inseparable as siblings, Jeff and Kat grew up very close to each other through thick and thin. Kat being overzealous and very wary of girls who likes her brother Jeff. Her Kuya simply means the world to her. Years later, Kat is all grown-up and lovely, and soon awaits her Kuyas return after four years of hard work from abroad. But all this excitement of a sibling reunion is foiled at the airport upon sight of Heidi, Kats worst nightmare and her brothers fiancée. Fueled with envy, Kat embarks on an all-out scheme to pull out all the stops to their impending wedding with the help of her gay bestfriend of all seasons. However, as Kat schemes to freeze the marital icing off her siblings cake, she finds herself falling for the charms of an evicted reality show superstar - Aris who happens to be Heidis brother. As she desperately clings to her last semblance of family, her Kuya Jeff, will Kat be able to stop this bridezilla from snatching away her only Kuya in her life?