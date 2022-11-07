My Life as Abraham Lincoln

Not Available

In this dark, surreal comedy, Cindy Rossberg has apparently killed her fiance on her wedding day. Her psychiatrist encourages her to move forward with her life. However, as she attempts to do so she finds reality too difficult to contend with as she is bound to the events of the past. As she tries to sort things out for herself, Cindy spirals into a wacky world of bizarre situations that become increasingly influenced by a murder mystery she is writing. In the end, Cindy discovers that she must act as her own emancipator in order to free herself from the role she thinks she is expected to play.