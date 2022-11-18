My Life is a Movie

Not Available

Wyatt Monroe (Elijah Ward) is a ten-year-old filmmaker who copes with his dysfunctional home life by treating life as a movie. The actors don’t take direction and the genre keeps changing, but as his life unfolds, Wyatt is recording every scene on his phone. Wyatt’s sister Lyndsy (Stephanie Swink) is an aspiring painter who is tormented by her stepbrother and neglected by her mother. When Lyndsy, too young to drive, decides to run away from home, Wyatt tags along to film their search for a better life. To get a happy ending, sometimes you have to rewrite the script.