My Life on Planet B

Not Available

Neky and Eppo are best friends. They spend their time the best way they know -- watching B-movies and commenting on them for their video blog: Eppo en Neky's Cultcorner. But life as a teenager is far from easy. Especially for Neky, his mother spends most days lying on the couch, his sister is a pain in the ass and his father has just found himself a new Thai girlfriend. Not to mention the fact that Eppo is a magnet at attracting bullies at school. But that’s only the beginning -- Neky's life changes drastically once he starts receiving mysterious messages in a bottle, a bunch of Gothic-Punks arrives in the neighborhood, and Eppo becomes obsessively fascinated with a new B-movie, "Escape from the planet of worms"...