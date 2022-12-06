Not Available

My Life So Far is a revealing portrait of a young Haitian Canadian returning to her native country to rediscover her culture, her struggles and successes as an athlete and her transformation into an independent young woman. Cassandre left Haiti in 1994 when she was adopted by Canadian filmmaker, Alan Collins, and visual artist, Violet Rosengarten. Growing up in Nova Scotia, Cassandra develops a love, and a serious talent for, track and field. This warm and affectionate documentary, captured by her parents over her entire lifetime, follows Cassandre’s athletic pursuits while highlighting the universal aspects of her personal story.