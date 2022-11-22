My Life With a Robot

Not Available

Angelica Lim is a roboticist and is about to live an unprecedented experience: living with a humanoid robot for 6 months.She will meet the pioneers who already coexist with these machines to understand the revolution that is underway. Imagine if the nanny, the maid or the teacher was a robot…What used to be science fiction already exists: last year 2.5 million people bought robots to clean their houses, to play with them or to be educated by them. In Paris, Tokyo, Bristol, or Los Angeles, robots are here now! It's time to discover how they can change our daily life, in our work and in our family units.