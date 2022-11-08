Not Available

Clips: 1. Intro 2. And This Is What The Devil Does 3. Kooler Than Jesus 4. Sex On Wheelz 5. Sexplosion! 6. International Sin Set 7. TKK Promo 8. Blue Buddha 9. Glamour Is A Rocky Road 10. Dope Doll Jungle 11. Hard, Fast & Beautiful 12. Hit & Run Holiday (live) 13. Glamour Is A Rocky Road (live) 14. Portrait Of The Damned (live) 15. Chemical Cop Out (live) 16. Babylon Drifter (live) 17. Golden Strip (live) 18. Doris Love Club (live) 19. Hot Blood Risin’ (live) 20. Blue Buddha (live) 21. My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult 22. Credits