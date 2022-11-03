My Little Duckaroo

Not Available

Daffy Duck is a Wild West outlaw named "The Masked Avenger", righter of wrongs and doer of heroic deeds. Porky Pig is his sidekick. Together, they search for Nasty Canasta, a villain whose crimes include gag-stealing and square dancing in a round house. When they find Canasta's hideout and Daffy challenges Canasta to a duel, Canasta flexes his hulky muscles that entirely rip away his shirt, and proceeds to pound Daffy into a stupor.