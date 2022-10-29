My Little Nightmare: The Movie

New student Kanji transfers to 6th grade 2 class, where Ayami Mutoi works as the homeroom teacher. Students begin to talk among themselves that they have seen new transfer student Kanji in a dream. Yuiko Koto also had a night mare. In her nightmare, a boy that looks transfer student Kanji appeared as a prince. Ayami Mutoi tries to keep that to herself. She actually likes the prince in her dream.
|Keiko Kitagawa
|Ayami Mutoi
|Manatsu Kimura
|Yuiko Koto / Akumu-chan
|Gackt
|Takashi Shiki
|Kenji Anan
|Shinya Nakagomi
|Shiho Fujimura
|Sister Marika
|Mari Hamada
|Satoko Kaibara
View Full Cast >