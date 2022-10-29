Not Available

My Little Nightmare: The Movie

  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kouwa International

New student Kanji transfers to 6th grade 2 class, where Ayami Mutoi works as the homeroom teacher. Students begin to talk among themselves that they have seen new transfer student Kanji in a dream. Yuiko Koto also had a night mare. In her nightmare, a boy that looks transfer student Kanji appeared as a prince. Ayami Mutoi tries to keep that to herself. She actually likes the prince in her dream.

Cast

Keiko KitagawaAyami Mutoi
Manatsu KimuraYuiko Koto / Akumu-chan
GacktTakashi Shiki
Kenji AnanShinya Nakagomi
Shiho FujimuraSister Marika
Mari HamadaSatoko Kaibara

