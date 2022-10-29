My Little Pony: A Very Minty Christmas

Not Available

The true meaning of Christmas is not found in packages or a visit from Santa, but in friendship and genuine concern for others. In "A Very Minty Christmas," Minty accidentally breaks the glowing "here comes Christmas candy cane" that traditionally leads Santa through the clouds to Ponyville. Horrified that she has ruined Christmas for the entire village, Minty embarks on a perilous journey to the North Pole. Along the way, she learns the value of true friendship and discovers that simply giving of oneself can ensure a great Christmas for everyone. In "Dancing in the Clouds," Twinkle Twirl and her friend Sky Wishes strive to create an extra special dance for the friendship ball. Thanks to a little help from Star Catcher, the two friends harness the power of friendship to create a beautiful dance and a very special memory.