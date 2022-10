Not Available

Join Rainbow Dash for five thrilling adventures alongside her very best friends in all of Equestria: the studious Twilight Sparkle, quiet animal lover Fluttershy, the party enthusiast Pinkie Pie, the always loyal apple farmer Applejack and Ponyville’s very own fashionista Rarity! That’s right! Five episodes dedicated to every pony’s favorite high-flying Pegasus, Rainbow Dash!