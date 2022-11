Not Available

The Animated shorts focuses on the Core 7, a group of ponies who each have their own personalities and appearances. In each four minute short, each of the ponies hosted their own party at their own house, expecting both good and bad situations to them. Pinkie Pie's Party Rainbow Dash's Party Cheerilee's Party Scootaloo's Party Starsong's Party Toola-Roola's Party Sweetie Belle's Party