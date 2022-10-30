My long neck

Not Available

Maja is proud of the 16 coils of brass around her neck that distinguish her as a ‘long neck’ Kayan woman from Burma. But after 20 years of living on display and constantly being photographed in a tourist village in Thailand, the rings are becoming more a trap than a source of pride. When a chance meeting with an Australian filmmaker puts a video camera in her hands, she decides to turn the lens around and make a film about what it means to live in a ‘human zoo’. The process turns her life on its head and forces her to choose between tradition and rebellion.