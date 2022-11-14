Not Available

Marta is a young housewife, married to Dario, a successful book publisher. Although she still loves her husband, Marta hasn't been able to achieve sexual satisfaction for months due to their dull and predictable love life. While staying in Mantua for the Festivaletteratura, a book fair, Marta follows the advice of her scheming friend Sylvia and pursues an affair with a handsome and mysterious artist named Leon, which leads to surprising results regarding her failing marriage with Dario.