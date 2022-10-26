Not Available

My Love

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ozone Film

Several people experience a miracle of love under the spell of a solar eclipse. Se-jin is obsessively in love with a very bizarre young woman named Ju-won. So-hyun confesses her feeling for Ji-wu by clinging to him and asking him how to become a strong drinker. Jeong-seok is a single father working as a copywriter, loved by Su-jeong, whose advances he rejects every time. Jin-man is a free-hug activist who returns to korea to meet his old flame.

Cast

Choi Kang-heeJoo-won
Kam Wu-seongSe-Jin
Lim Jung-EunSoo-Jung
Ryu Seung-RyongJung-Suk
Seo Shin-AeHye-Young
Park Chang-IkBa-Da

Images