There live a couple known as ‘100-year-old lovebirds’. As fairy tale's characters, the husband is strong like a woodman, and the wife is full of charms like a princess. They dearly love each other wearing Korean traditional clothes all the time, and still fall asleep hand in hand. However, the death, quietly and like a thief, sit between them. This film starts from this moment, and follows the last moments of 76 years of their marriage.