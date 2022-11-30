Not Available

Set during the time of the Red Terror war in 1970's in Ethiopia, the country's political tyranny has created huge population of refugees searching for an escape. Yene Fikir, Ethiopia, meaning 'My Love, Ethiopia', follows the turbulent and mystical journey of a young girl searching for freedom after being separated from her family. As she embarks on a painful migration through the scorching desert, magical guardian angels are sent to aid her by a mysterious and ancient Goddess in the skies, holding the secret to heal her homeland. With the presence of her angels, and the power of her magical krar, she discovers hidden powers within herself she was unaware of before.