Not Available

Unconfident Sanjar receives another refusal in the competition of screenwriters. On the way home, he meets a charming girl Aisulu and they have mutual feelings. In an attempt to impress the girl, Sanjar comes up with a story about shooting his film in America. Lovers talk on the phone all the time. Romantic girl Aisulu decides to surprise the young man and goes to the USA. Sanjar is forced to fly on his first flight to America to beg forgiveness from his beloved.