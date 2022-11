Not Available

Young-Min and Mi-Young graduated from the same college and fell in love. They finally got married. As time goes by, they bicker over even the tiniest of issues. One day, at a coffee shop, Mi-Young waits for Young-Min and meets her ex-boss. Young-Min sees them together and jumps to the conclusion that he is her ex-boyfriend. When Mi-Young goes to visit her parents, Young-Min tempts another woman.