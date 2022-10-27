My Love Story!!

Not Available

Takeo Goda (Ryohei Suzuki) is a high school student 2 m tall and weighting more than 100 kg. He has a righteous character. The male students adore him, but female students do not like him. All of the girls Takeo likes prefer his handsome friend Makoto Sunakawa (Kentaro Sakaguchi). One day, Takeo saves female high school student Rinko Yamato (Mei Nagano) from a pervert on train. Takeo falls in love with her at first sight. He feels Rinko likes Makoto, but Makoto isn't the one she likes. Takeo struggles to liaise between Rinko and Makoto.