Not Available

My Love Story!!

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Takeo Goda (Ryohei Suzuki) is a high school student 2 m tall and weighting more than 100 kg. He has a righteous character. The male students adore him, but female students do not like him. All of the girls Takeo likes prefer his handsome friend Makoto Sunakawa (Kentaro Sakaguchi). One day, Takeo saves female high school student Rinko Yamato (Mei Nagano) from a pervert on train. Takeo falls in love with her at first sight. He feels Rinko likes Makoto, but Makoto isn't the one she likes. Takeo struggles to liaise between Rinko and Makoto.

Cast

Mei NaganoRinko Yamato
Kentaro SakaguchiMakoto Sunakawa
Yasufumi TerawakiTakeo's father
Sawa SuzukiTakeo's mother
KentaroKurihara
Tsukushi Suzuki

View Full Cast >

Images