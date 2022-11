Not Available

A tragic love story is about deal with the devil. Dong-a is a boy who is longing for eternal love. Yu-rie is a call girl whose name comes from an alaska native. Donga works at the Heaven gas station, across from the Papa motel where Yu-rie works as a call girl. Donga loves Yu-rie so passionately, that he sells his soul to the Devil in return for 10 years of love with Yu-rie. When the devil returns at the end of ten years to claim Donga’s soul, Donga decides to kill the devil.