My Makhzen and Me

In the summer of 2011, Nadir Bouhmouch, a Moroccan student studying abroad in California returns to his home country and finds it in a state of turmoil. The uprisings in Tunisia and Egypt had spread to Morocco. Organized by a group of students called the February 20th movement through Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and a website called Mamfakinch; People were flooding the streets and demanding change. But the Makhzen (the ruling elite) refuses to abandon it's grasp. This film investigates what gave birth to the revolt and the obstacles it encounters on it's struggle for freedom, democracy, human rights and an end to corruption and poverty.