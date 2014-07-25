My Man is a Loser

When it comes to women, playboy Mike has all the right moves. So when Mike's buddies ask for advice on how to reconnect with their wives, Mike figures he'll share some secrets and help the guys regain their marriage mojo. But when Mike's lessons start backfiring with hilarious results, it takes a beautiful, no-nonsense friend to show Mike he still has a thing or two to learn about relationships.
|Tika Sumpter
|Clarissa
|John Stamos
|Mike
|Michael Rapaport
|Marty
|Bryan Callen
|Paul
|Diane Guerrero
|Malea
|Wass Stevens
|Trainer Joe
