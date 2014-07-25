2014

My Man is a Loser

  • Comedy

July 25th, 2014

Step One of Many Entertainment

When it comes to women, playboy Mike has all the right moves. So when Mike's buddies ask for advice on how to reconnect with their wives, Mike figures he'll share some secrets and help the guys regain their marriage mojo. But when Mike's lessons start backfiring with hilarious results, it takes a beautiful, no-nonsense friend to show Mike he still has a thing or two to learn about relationships.

Tika SumpterClarissa
John StamosMike
Michael RapaportMarty
Bryan CallenPaul
Diane GuerreroMalea
Wass StevensTrainer Joe

