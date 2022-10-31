My Mate Manchester United

Not Available

Following the quest of a man's awkward dream to be named after his favorite football club, the film director brings us close to a Bulgarian builder and his memorable mates, and creates a moving portrait of contemporary Bulgaria with its bewildered and confused people, so disappointed by the life in the country that they migrate to their own substitute reality. The journey starts in Svishtov, a small town on the bank of the river Danube, tells the story of the protagonist's struggle with the authorities, leads us all the way to Old Trafford Stadium, where he meets his idol, the Manchester United top-striker Dimitar Berbatov, and ends up back home, raising questions about identity, about who we are and who we want to be.