My Mermaid, My Lorelei

2013

A romantic story unfolding in a beautiful village by the sea. The protagonists are 14-year-old Fedor and 18-year-old Nyurka. Fedor has long been interested in the girl, but was too shy to talk to her. He is an ordinary boy who enjoys riding his bike, while Nyurka is almost an actress. Her favorite book is 'Angelique and the King', a novel that defines the way she looks at life. She has often imagined being cast in the title role in a film. When she becomes close friends with Fedor, she assigns him a part from the novel as well. A film showing that love has no age. True feelings can change people and make them grow up. And love is a magical and pure feeling that can awaken courage in hearts.