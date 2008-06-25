My Mighty Princess

2008

So-hwi is a martial arts prodigy and college student. Realizing that her superhuman strength is holding back her love life, she decides to quit martial arts to pursue handsome hockey player Joon-mo. But Joon-mo is in love with an older woman, and when So-hwi's mystical martial arts community comes under threat from an old enemy, Heuk-bong, her childhood friend Il-yeong must persuade her to return.