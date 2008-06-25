2008

My Mighty Princess

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 25th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

So-hwi is a martial arts prodigy and college student. Realizing that her superhuman strength is holding back her love life, she decides to quit martial arts to pursue handsome hockey player Joon-mo. But Joon-mo is in love with an older woman, and when So-hwi's mystical martial arts community comes under threat from an old enemy, Heuk-bong, her childhood friend Il-yeong must persuade her to return.

Cast

Shin Min-aSo-Hwi
Jung Ho-BinHeuk-bong
Im Ye-jinHe-in
Choi Jae-sungKap-seong
Cha Tae-hyun Pigeon Man
On Joo-wanIl-yeong

