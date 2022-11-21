My Mim`s a Werewolf

Not Available

The frustrated housewife Leslie visits an animal shop to purchase a flea-collar. Unknowing that the owner is a werewolf, she accepts his invitation to lunch and later in his apartment. Through a bite in her toe he starts her slow transformation in a werewolf. Home again, she desperately tries to hide the often disgusting process from her family, but her daughter Jennifer and her - from horror magazines well educated - friend recognize what's going on, and help to kill the non-human.