My Missing Valentine

Not Available

Xiao Chi does everything so quickly that she is always one step ahead of others. She’s almost 30 but still hasn’t been in any relationship yet. Her dull job in the post office involves boring routines at the counter where she deals with all kinds of customers, including a slow bus driver who specifically asks for her to mail a letter every day. Xiao Chi has always been looking forward to her first love to come, and finally, on the eve of Valentine’s Day, a super hot guy unexpectedly asks her out. As she anticipates her first date, she wakes up the next morning and finds that the Valentine’s Day has mysteriously passed…