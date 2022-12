Not Available

Juana, an eleven-year-old girl, forms part of a very special family; they have the ability to transform into animals, although she doesn't know it yet. She discovers the truth the day her mother transforms into a parrot. Juana has three days to return her mother to human form otherwise she will stay a parrot forever. With help from her uncle, her grandmother and a group of friends from school they will try to help rescue the parrot mom from the shenanigans she gets herself into.