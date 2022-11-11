My mother is the snow maiden

Not Available

New Year is a time of miracles. In life and Affairs Lena accompanies success, she knows exactly what she wants, and always achieves the intended goal. In the new year's schedule of a business woman there is not a single extra minute and it seems that nothing can make her stop. Little Stepan does not need expensive toys, but only a little love and home warmth. Desperate to find understanding in adults, he goes in search of Santa Claus to ask for a new mother. Winter city confronts him with Lena and the woman suddenly catches hopeful look of a child who saw in her the good fairy. This chance meeting will change their whole life…