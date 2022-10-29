My Mother's Future Husband

Not Available

Fifteen-year-old Headly and her mother, Rene, have more than a mother/daughter relationship. They are best friends, going to movies, shopping, and sharing adventures over the past five years since Headly's father died. Headly has just experienced her first romantic crush and wants her mother to do the same. So she and her friend, Willis, devise a scheme to select and introduce eligible men to Rene, so that her mother can find someone to love. After a few glitches they connect Rene with Andrew and his four-year-old son, and sparks fly between them. Our story ends with new beginnings for both mother and daughter, with Andrew and Rene falling in love, and Headly getting her first meaningful kiss from, of all unlikely people, Willis - who goes through his own transformation from nerdy to very cool guy.